Tots 'n' Pots - Sunday, October 15, from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.

Children ages three through eight are invited to make their own clay masterpieces during the Massillon Museum’s Tots 'n' Pots workshop.

Registration is limited and can be completed at MassillonMuseum.org/Tickets or by calling 330-833-4061. The fee, $25 ($20 for MassMu members) per adult/child pair, includes all supplies.