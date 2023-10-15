Tots 'n' Pots Workshop
Massillon Museum 121 Lincoln Way East, Massillon, Ohio 44646
Tots 'n' Pots - Sunday, October 15, from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.
Children ages three through eight are invited to make their own clay masterpieces during the Massillon Museum’s Tots 'n' Pots workshop.
Registration is limited and can be completed at MassillonMuseum.org/Tickets or by calling 330-833-4061. The fee, $25 ($20 for MassMu members) per adult/child pair, includes all supplies.
Info
Kids & Family