Come by First Ladies National Historic Site, enjoy the holiday décor and create your own gingerbread woman! The White House has been building elaborate gingerbread houses since the 1970’s but gingerbread has been a presidential tradition as far back as Dolley Madison and Martha Washington. Learn about the tradition of gingerbread in the White House as you craft your own gingerbread woman.

Activities are free and will be available during site hours of operation.