Adoption Network Cleveland offers monthly parent discussions, including Tough Talks on Race and other difficult-to-discuss topics. Expert speakers facilitate constructive discussions on that include strategies for parents on how to have these important conversations with their children in an honest and informed manner. This summer we will be discussing how transracial adoptive parents can have "The Talk" with their children of color, Demystifying Special Needs and the Impact of Trauma on Education, and Country of Origin Travel and Your Child. Register: https://bit.ly/CalendarANC.
Tough Talk Parent Discussions (Virtual)
to
Online / Virtual Space Virtual event at-home, Akron, Ohio 44313
