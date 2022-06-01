Join us for the Bath Volunteers for Service 44th Tour of Distinctive Homes Wednesday, June 1 - Sunday, June 12, 2022. Enjoy a virtual peek into seven of the area's not-to-be-missed residences and landscapes that you peruse at your leisure, from the comfort of your own home. Connect to your laptop, computer, or television and enjoy the beauty of this professionally filmed and narrated tour. Tickets can be purchased at bvshometour.org

Proceeds from the tour are returned to a variety of non-profits across Summit County through grants. For a listing of grants made possible from the 2021 Tour of Distinctive Homes, or for information on how to become a part of Bath Volunteers for Service, please visit bathvolunteersforservice.com