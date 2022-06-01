Tour of Distinctive Homes

to

City of Akron Akron, Ohio

Join us for the Bath Volunteers for Service 44th Tour of Distinctive Homes Wednesday, June 1 - Sunday, June 12, 2022. Enjoy a virtual peek into seven of the area's not-to-be-missed residences and landscapes that you peruse at your leisure, from the comfort of your own home. Connect to your laptop, computer, or television and enjoy the beauty of this professionally filmed and narrated tour. Tickets can be purchased at bvshometour.org

Proceeds from the tour are returned to a variety of non-profits across Summit County through grants. For a listing of grants made possible from the 2021 Tour of Distinctive Homes, or for information on how to become a part of Bath Volunteers for Service, please visit bathvolunteersforservice.com

Info

City of Akron Akron, Ohio
Charity & Fundraisers, Events in The 330
3308366855
to
Google Calendar - Tour of Distinctive Homes - 2022-06-01 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Tour of Distinctive Homes - 2022-06-01 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Tour of Distinctive Homes - 2022-06-01 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Tour of Distinctive Homes - 2022-06-01 00:00:00 ical
tix

restaurant guide right rail

Homes Summer 21

Calendar of events

Friday

April 1, 2022

Saturday

April 2, 2022

Sunday

April 3, 2022

Search Events Submit Yours

Don't miss out on the next great events.

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required