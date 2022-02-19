Tracy Byrd and Aaron Tippin presented by Big Time Entertainment, LLC% Tracy Byrd became a household name on the country music scene in 1993 when his third single, “Holdin’ Heaven” hit number one on the Billboard Country Charts. The Album also included the remake hit of Johnny Paycheck’s “Someone to Give my Love to” cementing Byrd as a traditional country troubadour. Canton Palace Theatre, 605 Market Ave. N., Canton. 7 p.m. $49-$69. cantonpalacetheatre.org
