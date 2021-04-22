Magical Theatre Co.'s trivia night fundraiser is virtual this year, so you and your team can compete from the comfort of your own home to win a $500 grand prize or $250 second prize. 7 p.m. $25. magicaltheatre.org
Trivia Night
to
Magical Theatre Company 565 Tuscarawas Ave, Barberton, Ohio
