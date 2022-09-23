Troll dolls with colorful hair that stands up spark nostalgia for worldwide baby boomers and millennials who grew up with them. From Sept. 23 to 25, troll lovers unite for the Alliance of Trolls Convention in Alliance, which is home to the Troll Hole Museum that holds a Guinness World Record for having the world’s largest troll doll collection with over 40,000 troll dolls and memorabilia items. The kooky convention features troll-related activities including a comedy show and scavenger hunt. It ends with a Troll Hobble 5K fun run for which you can don a troll wig, T-shirt or tutu and win a troll-tastic prize!

228 E. Main St., Alliance, atc.thetrollhole.com