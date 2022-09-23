Alliance of Trolls Convention

to

Troll Hole Museum 228 E. Main St., Alliance, Ohio 44601

Troll dolls with colorful hair that stands up spark nostalgia for worldwide baby boomers and millennials who grew up with them. From Sept. 23 to 25, troll lovers unite for the Alliance of Trolls Convention in Alliance, which is home to the Troll Hole Museum that holds a Guinness World Record for having the world’s largest troll doll collection with over 40,000 troll dolls and memorabilia items. The kooky convention features troll-related activities including a comedy show and scavenger hunt. It ends with a Troll Hobble 5K fun run for which you can don a troll wig, T-shirt or tutu and win a troll-tastic prize!

228 E. Main St., Alliance, atc.thetrollhole.com

Info

Troll Hole Museum 228 E. Main St., Alliance, Ohio 44601
to
Google Calendar - Alliance of Trolls Convention - 2022-09-23 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Alliance of Trolls Convention - 2022-09-23 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Alliance of Trolls Convention - 2022-09-23 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Alliance of Trolls Convention - 2022-09-23 00:00:00 ical
restaurant guide right rail

Homes Summer22

Calendar of events

Wednesday

September 21, 2022

Thursday

September 22, 2022

Friday

September 23, 2022

Search Events Submit Yours

tix

Don't miss out on the next great events.

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required