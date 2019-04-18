Tuesday Musical’s For Lenny: A Celebration with Lara Downes

Celebrates Leonard Bernstein’s 100th birthday with pianist Lara Downes, one of the foremost American pianists of her generation. This concert features a new work composed by Gregg Kallor, Tuesday Musical’s composer-in-residence. The University of Akron’s E.J. Thomas Hall, 198 Hill St., Akron. 7:30 p.m. $40-$45. tuesdaymusical.org