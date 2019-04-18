Celebrates Leonard Bernstein’s 100th birthday with pianist Lara Downes, one of the foremost American pianists of her generation. This concert features a new work composed by Gregg Kallor, Tuesday Musical’s composer-in-residence. The University of Akron’s E.J. Thomas Hall, 198 Hill St., Akron. 7:30 p.m. $40-$45. tuesdaymusical.org
Tuesday Musical’s For Lenny: A Celebration with Lara Downes
The University of Akron's EJ Thomas Performing Arts Hall 198 Hill Street, Akron, Ohio 44325
Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:
Wednesday
-
Art & Exhibitions Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Kids & Family Theater & Dance This & That4/17 Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “The King and I”
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Kids & Family Outdoor ActivitiesArt in Bloom
-
-
Kids & Family Outdoor Activities This & ThatSchool Field Trips at Beech Creek Gardens
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Theater & Dance This & That“Proof”
-
Avenue Arts Marketplace & Theatre, The Kathleen Howland Theatre
Thursday
-
Events in The 330 Food & Drink Kids & Family Sports This & ThatAkron RubberDucks vs. Bowie Baysox
-
-
Health & WellnessAlzheimer's Association Caregiver Support Group
-
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Kids & Family Theater & Dance This & ThatLocal, Live 2019
-
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 This & ThatTuesday Musical’s For Lenny: A Celebration with Lara Downes
-
Friday
-
Charity & Fundraisers Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Food & Drink Kids & Family This & ThatTemptations & Four Tops
-
Akron Antiquarian Book & Paper Show Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 This & That36th Akron Antiquarian Book & Paper Show
-
-
Events in The 330 This & ThatDrew Thomas featuring Brian Kenny
-
-
Events in The 330 Theater & Dance This & ThatTwilight Zone Fest
-
Saturday
-
Events in The 330 Kids & Family Outdoor Activities This & ThatCardio Hike and Breakfast
-
-
Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & ThatEaster Egg Hunt
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & ThatNature Art for Teens
-
Sunday
-
Art & Exhibitions Kids & Family Outdoor ActivitiesArt in Bloom
-
-
Kids & Family Outdoor Activities This & ThatSchool Field Trips at Beech Creek Gardens
-
-
Events in The 330 Kids & Family Theater & Dance This & That“Romeo & Juliet”
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Theater & Dance This & ThatOhio Shakespeare Festival’s “1776”
-
Monday
-
Art & Exhibitions2019 DJ Kishka Art & Craft Market at Cleveland Dyngus Day
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Kids & Family Outdoor ActivitiesArt in Bloom
-
-
Kids & Family Outdoor Activities This & ThatSchool Field Trips at Beech Creek Gardens
-
-
Events in The 330 Kids & Family Theater & Dance This & That“Romeo & Juliet”
-
Tuesday
-
Art & Exhibitions Kids & Family Outdoor ActivitiesArt in Bloom
-
-
Kids & Family Outdoor Activities This & ThatSchool Field Trips at Beech Creek Gardens
-
-
Events in The 330 Kids & Family Theater & Dance This & That“Romeo & Juliet”
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Theater & Dance This & ThatOhio Shakespeare Festival’s “1776”
-