Tuesday Musical’s For Lenny: A Celebration with Lara Downes

198 Hill Street, Akron, Ohio 44325

Celebrates Leonard Bernstein’s 100th birthday with pianist Lara Downes, one of the foremost American pianists of her generation. This concert features a new work composed by Gregg Kallor, Tuesday Musical’s composer-in-residence. The University of Akron’s E.J. Thomas Hall, 198 Hill St., Akron. 7:30 p.m. $40-$45. tuesdaymusical.org

Ej Thomas Hall
The University of Akron's EJ Thomas Performing Arts Hall 198 Hill Street, Akron, Ohio 44325 View Map
