Tuesday Musical presents Academy of St. Martin in the Fields with Violin Virtuoso Joshua Bell

The University of Akron's EJ Thomas Performing Arts Hall 198 Hill Street, Akron, Ohio 44325

With a career spanning 30-plus years as a soloist, chamber musician, recording artist, conductor and director, Joshua Bell is one of the most celebrated violinists of our time. The Academy of St. Martin in the Fields is one of the world’s finest chamber orchestras, renowned for fresh, brilliant interpretations of the world’s greatest orchestral music. The University of Akron’s EJ Thomas Hall, 198 Hill St., Akron. 7:30 p.m. $35-$65. tuesdaymusical.org

Ej Thomas Hall
The University of Akron's EJ Thomas Performing Arts Hall 198 Hill Street, Akron, Ohio 44325
