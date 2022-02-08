Tuesday Musical presents Violinist Joshua Bell and Soprano Larisa Martinez

Bell is one of the world’s most recognized and in-demand classical musicians. Martinez is the operatic soprano who debuted to acclaim at Kennedy Center and Carnegie Hall in 2019 and has performed extensively with Andrea Bocelli. Together they are coming to Akron as one of the first stops on their first tour as a married couple. E.J. Thomas Hall. 198 Hill St., Akron. 7:30 p.m. $25-$70. tuesdaymusical.org