Tuesday Musical presents Violinist Joshua Bell and Soprano Larisa Martinez

to

The University of Akron's EJ Thomas Performing Arts Hall 198 Hill Street, Akron, Ohio 44325

Bell is one of the world’s most recognized and in-demand classical musicians. Martinez is the operatic soprano who debuted to acclaim at Kennedy Center and Carnegie Hall in 2019 and has performed extensively with Andrea Bocelli. Together they are coming to Akron as one of the first stops on their first tour as a married couple. E.J. Thomas Hall. 198 Hill St., Akron. 7:30 p.m. $25-$70. tuesdaymusical.org

Info

Ej Thomas Hall
The University of Akron's EJ Thomas Performing Arts Hall 198 Hill Street, Akron, Ohio 44325
Concerts & Live Music, Events in The 330, This & That
to
Google Calendar - Tuesday Musical presents Violinist Joshua Bell and Soprano Larisa Martinez - 2022-02-08 19:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Tuesday Musical presents Violinist Joshua Bell and Soprano Larisa Martinez - 2022-02-08 19:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Tuesday Musical presents Violinist Joshua Bell and Soprano Larisa Martinez - 2022-02-08 19:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Tuesday Musical presents Violinist Joshua Bell and Soprano Larisa Martinez - 2022-02-08 19:30:00 ical

Tags

tix

restaurant guide right rail

Homes Summer 21

Calendar of events

Thursday

January 27, 2022

Friday

January 28, 2022

Saturday

January 29, 2022

Search Events Submit Yours

Don't miss out on the next great events.

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required