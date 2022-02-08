Bell is one of the world’s most recognized and in-demand classical musicians. Martinez is the operatic soprano who debuted to acclaim at Kennedy Center and Carnegie Hall in 2019 and has performed extensively with Andrea Bocelli. Together they are coming to Akron as one of the first stops on their first tour as a married couple. E.J. Thomas Hall. 198 Hill St., Akron. 7:30 p.m. $25-$70. tuesdaymusical.org
Tuesday Musical presents Violinist Joshua Bell and Soprano Larisa Martinez
to
The University of Akron's EJ Thomas Performing Arts Hall 198 Hill Street, Akron, Ohio 44325
The University of Akron's EJ Thomas Performing Arts Hall 198 Hill Street, Akron, Ohio 44325
Concerts & Live Music, Events in The 330, This & That
Thursday
Friday
-
Art & Exhibitions Film Talks & Readings“Sign Stealing”
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 This & That"Surreal by Nature"
-
Saturday
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 This & ThatDungeon Mapping for Beginner Game Masters
-
Don't miss out on the next great events.
Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter: