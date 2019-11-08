Twenty/20 Taphouse Game Day Specials

to Google Calendar - Twenty/20 Taphouse Game Day Specials - 2019-11-08 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Twenty/20 Taphouse Game Day Specials - 2019-11-08 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Twenty/20 Taphouse Game Day Specials - 2019-11-08 14:00:00 iCalendar - Twenty/20 Taphouse Game Day Specials - 2019-11-08 14:00:00

Twenty/20 Taphouse 4520 Everhard rd nw, Akron, Ohio 44718

1/2 pound burger fry and a 16 oz draft beer for only $8 during any NFL or College football games

Info

Twenty/20 Taphouse 4520 Everhard rd nw, Akron, Ohio 44718 View Map
Food & Drink
to Google Calendar - Twenty/20 Taphouse Game Day Specials - 2019-11-08 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Twenty/20 Taphouse Game Day Specials - 2019-11-08 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Twenty/20 Taphouse Game Day Specials - 2019-11-08 14:00:00 iCalendar - Twenty/20 Taphouse Game Day Specials - 2019-11-08 14:00:00
330 Homes Teaser

Akron Life Calendar

Thursday

November 14, 2019

Friday

November 15, 2019

Saturday

November 16, 2019

Sunday

November 17, 2019

Monday

November 18, 2019

Tuesday

November 19, 2019

Wednesday

November 20, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
restaurant guide right rail

330Tix Button

Subscribe right rail