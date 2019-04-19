Twilight Zone Fest

Canton Palace Theatre 605 Market Ave. , Canton, Ohio

The Canton Palace Theatre will be showing a selection of classic “Twilight Zone” episodes, as well as holding a raffle for prizes. Featured episodes include “What’s in the Box,” “Escape Clause,” “Will the Real Martian Please Stand Up?” and “Caesar and Me.” Canton Palace Theatre, 605 Market Ave. N., Canton. 7:30 p.m. $6. cantonpalacetheatre.org

Canton Palace Theatre 605 Market Ave. , Canton, Ohio View Map
