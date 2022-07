Blackcraft Booking Agency Presents Tyrant and Damage at The Vortex in Akron on August 12th

Tyrant - tyrantband.com

Damage - damageband20.com

With Special Guests

For Absent Friends - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0X2x6xGted8

Dark Secret -

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCquWzZcIDzZqteatz0iHZ4A

18+ | $8 ADV | $10 DOS