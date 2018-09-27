UA Symphony Orchestra

First Congregational Church of Akron 292 E. Market St., , Akron, Ohio

Enjoy the University of Akron’s Symphony Orchestra for a night of beautiful music, including Mozart’s “Don Giovanni Overture,” Ravel’s “Mother Goose Suite,” and Tchaikovsky’s “Romeo and Juliet.” Guy Bordo conducts. First Congregational Church, 292 E. Market St., Akron. 7:30 p.m. Free. concerts@uakron.edu

