UA Theatre's Fall Mainstage Production of Big Love

The University of Akron (UA) Theatre program begins its 2018-19 season with Charles Mee’s Big Love. Directed by James Slowiak, UA Professor of Theatre, the play features a diverse cast of 15 students including many new UA theatre majors.

Performance dates for Big Love are October 25-27 & November 1-3 at 7:30 P.M. and October 28 & November 3 at 2:00 P.M. All performances take place in Sandefur Theatre in Guzzetta Hall, 157 University Avenue on The University of Akron campus. Tickets are $10 for general admission and $5 for UA students. For reservations, email administration.arts@gmail.com or call the ticket office at (330) 972-7895. UA theatre alumni are encouraged to attend the production on Alumni Night, October 26, when they and one guest will be admitted for the student price of $5. For more information on all show events, visit www.uakron.edu/dtaa/performances.

Big Love is a contemporary retelling of Aeschylus’ The Suppliants, long thought to be the oldest surviving play script. This tale of 50 brides running away from their 50 grooms is staged in a bold physical style. The play’s provocative themes include immigration, gender roles, and sexual oppression. Big Love promises to be a rich and rollicking adventure for both actors and spectators.

The Theatre Arts Program at The University of Akron equips undergraduate and graduate students with a broad knowledge of theatre arts and fundamental practical skills in order to prepare them to address the emerging issues and challenges of the theatre profession and a diverse and vibrant society. The Theatre Arts Program provides high quality educational and artistic experiences that enhance the cultural lives of all students at The University of Akron, as well as the residents of the greater Akron community and the Northeast Ohio region.