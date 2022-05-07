UFC 274 Fight: Justin Gaethje vs Charles Oliveira

UFC® 274: OLIVEIRA vs. GAETHJE will take place Saturday, May 7 at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Ariz. All bouts will be simulcast on ESPN+ in English and Spanish beginning at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT with the ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass prelims.

UFC 274 marks the promotion's second consecutive pay-per-view title doubleheader featuring lightweight champion Charles Oliveira vs. Justin Gaethje and women's strawweight queen Rose Namajunas vs. Carla Esparza.

Oliveira and Gaethje are shots of adrenaline in combat sports. They have finished a combined 88% of their 26 UFC fights. Oliveira is the record holder for most finishes and submissions in the promotion. Gaethje is one-half of CBS Sports' Fight of the Year in 2017 and 2021. Expectations are that Oliveira (32-7, 1 NC) and Gaethje (23-3) will leave it all in the Octagon while competing for UFC gold in one of MMA's premier divisions. Oliveira's sublime jiu-jitsu game and razor-sharp Muay Thai skills collide with Gaethje's bone-crushing kickboxing and defensive wrestling pedigree.

A story-rich rematch between Namajunas and Esparza occupies the co-main event spot. Esparza defeated Namajunas in the finals of The Ultimate Fighter 20 tournament in what was Namajunas' fourth professional fight. Esparza etched her name in history as the inaugural UFC women's strawweight champion with the win. Esparza was on the receiving end of a violent beatdown by Joanna Jedrzejczyk that removed her from the title picture for six years. While Namajunas (11-4) climbed the strawweight mountain twice -- becoming a fan-favorite in the process -- Esparza (18-6) laboriously laid each brick of her comeback story over 11 fights and enters the rematch with a strong foundation beneath her.

Below is the complete fight card for UFC 274 along with the latest odds from Caesars Sportsbook.

UFC 274 fight card, odds

Charles Oliveira (c) -160 vs. Justin Gaethje +135, lightweight title

Rose Namajunas -165 vs. Carla Esparza +140, women's strawweight title

Michael Chandler -400 vs. Tony Ferguson +310, lightweight

Mauricio Rua vs. Ovince Saint Preux, light heavyweight

Donald Cerrone vs. Joe Lauzon, lightweight

Randy Brown vs. Khaos Williams, welterweight

Macy Chiasson vs. Norma Dumont, women's featherweight

Brandon Royval vs. Matt Schnell, flyweight

Blagoy Ivanov vs. Marcos Rogerio De Lima, heavyweight

Francisco Trinaldo vs. Danny Roberts, welterweight

Tracy Cortez vs. Melissa Gatto, women's flyweight

Kleidison Rodrigues vs. CJ Vergara, flyweight

Ariane Carnelossi vs. Loopy Godinez, women's strawweight

Journey Newson vs. Fernie Garcia, bantamweight

UFC 274 info

Date: May 7

Location: Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona

Start time: 10 p.m. ET (Main card)

How to watch: ESPN+ PPV