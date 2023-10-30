Understanding and Responding to Dementia-Related Behavior

Registration: no

Learn to understand behavioral messages, identify common behavior triggers, and learn strategies to help intervene with some of the most common behavioral challenges of Alzheimer's disease.

Behavior is a powerful form of communication and is one of the primary ways for people with dementia to communicate their needs and feelings as the ability to use language is lost.

However, some behaviors can present real challenges for caregivers to manage.

Learn to "decode" (or understand) behavioral messages, identify common behavior triggers, and learn strategies to help intervene with some of the most common behavioral challenges of Alzheimer's disease.

Presented by The Alzheimer's Association Cleveland Area Chapter.

The Akron-Summit County Public Library is a Dementia-Inclusive Library.

More resources:

https://www.alz.org/cleveland/about_us

"Six Steps to Managing Alzheimer's Disease and Dementia: a Guide for Families" by Andrew E. Budson, M.D., Maureen K. O'Connor, Psy.D.

"What if it's not Alzheimer's?: a Caregiver's Guide to Dementia" edited by Gary Radin and Lisa Radin; foreword by Murray Grossman.