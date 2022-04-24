Unitarian Universalist Church of Kent's Hobbs Hall Open House

to

Unitarian Universalist Church of Kent 228 Gougler Ave., Kent, Ohio 44240

The historic Unitarian Universalist Church of Kent invites the public to an open house of the new Hobbs Hall on April 24 from 2 to 4 p.m.

Hobbs Hall, located on the Unitarian Universalist Church campus at 228 Gougler Ave., Kent, is a state-of-the-art facility designed to serve the church and the community.

The open house will feature refreshments, music, information stations and presentations. Depending on the weather, the public will also be able to enjoy the gardens, which feature native plants to support wildlife.

Info

