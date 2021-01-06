Akron Soul Train’s exhibition by artist-in-residence Shani Richards features pendants focusing on race relations and racial and ethnic slurs. Visitors can participate by wearing a pendant of their choice. Akron Soul Train, 191 King James Way, Akron. Wednesday-Saturday 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Free. akronsoultrain.org
"United"
to
Akron Soul Train 191 King James Way, Akron, Ohio 44308
