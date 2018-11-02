The University of Akron Presents Choreograhers' Workshop

The University of Akron Dance Program will present Choreographers’ Workshop November 1-3rd at 7:30 p.m. at Daum Theatre. The theatre is in The University of Akron’s Kolbe Hall, 328 Buchtel Commons.

Choreographers’ Workshop is an annual live dance performance in which The University of Akron dance students create and perform original works. Seven dances will be performed; each dance utilizes a different theme, from societal issues such as suicide and feminism, to the power and beauty of dance. This diverse performance showcases the talents of UA dancers by featuring an array of styles and approaches to creating dance.

General admission is $7, or $5 with the donation of two canned goods. Donated items will be given to The Akron Food Bank in support of its commitment to providing emergency food to our neighbors in need.

All performance proceeds support scholarships for undergraduate dance students. To reserve tickets please email Administration.arts@gmail.com. When emailing, be sure to specify name of reservation, date of performance, number of tickets, and phone number to contact. You can also reserve tickets by calling the ticket office at (330) 972-7895. Remaining tickets will be available at the door one hour before each performance.

For more information about the program and upcoming performances, visit www.uakron.edu/dtaa or www.facebook.com/TheArtsStartHere.