Untold Futures

Join artist Jennifer Vanderpool and a select panel of Akron local community leaders and professionals for a free and open conversation that will dissect the topics and concepts presented by the exhibition, “Untold Stories”.

This panel discussion invites the audience to contemplate and question issues surrounding working class studies, such as neighborhood decay, gentrification, segregation, unemployment, and economic redevelopment specific to Akron and surrounding rust belt cities.

Panelists:

Jennifer Vanderpool: Exhibition artist

Sean Posey: Freelance writer, photographer, and historian, Mahoning County

Kimberly A. Irvin-Lee: Director, Minority Business Assistance Center, Akron Urban League

Jason Segedy: Assistant to the Mayor, Director of Planning and Urban Development, City of Akron

Bill Lyons: Associate Dean, Buchtel College of Arts and Sciences, Professor and Director of Center for Conflict Management, University of Akron

Admission and parking is free for this event.