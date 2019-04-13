This singer/songwriter, producer, touring artist, actor, author and philanthropist started her career with the platinum-selling No. 1 hit song, “Stay (I Missed You)” from the film “Reality Bites,” as well as two back-to-back albums that were certified gold. MGM Northfield Park, The Neon Room, 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield. 8 p.m. $30. hrrocksinonorthfieldpark.com
Up Close and Acoustic: Lisa Loeb
MGM Northfield Park 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield, Ohio 44067
