Urban Troubadour: Beat Music and Poetry

Weathervane Playhouse 1301 Weathervane Lane, , Akron, Ohio

4:30 cocktails. 5:30 concert, Akros Percussion play Stockhausen, a dramatic work of percussion with Matt Dudack, Kevin Lewis, Jeff Neitzke, and Bill Sallak. 6:45 Chris Coles and Orlando Wilson with BOYGUN. Enjoy jazz, poetry, small plates and a cash bar.

Weathervane Playhouse 1301 Weathervane Lane, , Akron, Ohio
Concerts & Live Music
