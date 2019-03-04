Urban Troubadour: Dinner and a Movie

6:30: Dinner at BLU Plate with piano stylings of Michael Leaman
8:15: Dessert, Popcorn, and Prosecco at The Nightlight
8:45: Silent movie The Unknown with original music performed by Les Freres Meduses
BLU Jazz+ 47 East Market Street, Akron, Ohio 44308
