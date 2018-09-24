Urban Vision 26th Annual “Night to Bridge the Gap”: Leading a Legacy

Grace Church-Bath Campus 754 Ghent Road, Akron, Ohio 44333

Urban Vision has been serving the North Hill neighborhood of Akron for 26 years. The theme of our annual fundraiser is “Leading a Legacy”, highlighting the development of today’s youth into tomorrow’s Christ-focused leaders. Please join us in celebrating God’s faithfulness over the past year, and anticipating what God will do in the coming year. Appetizers and desserts are included as well as an opportunity to interact with the next generations of leaders, and explore displays showing the many facets of Urban Vision. The event will include Urban Vision youth, Founder Jodi Matthews and Executive Director Rodney Matthews.

$20 through July 31

$25 August 1 through Labor Day

$30 Labor Day through September 24

