No Vacancy - a mystery dinner party

Return to the 1920s! Prohibition! Gangsters! And a murder mystery in a haunted hotel!

NO VACANCY - mystery dinner party

A brand new mystery dinner theme from Get Away With Murder, INC. with MUSIC.

Sunday November 19 Spaghetti Warehouse Akron 510 South Market St. Akron

5pm reservations, group discount for parties of eight or more. Roaring 20s costumes encouraged.

PURCHASE TICKETS HERE: https: //www.eventbrite.com/e/no-vacancy-tickets-722279646867?aff=ebdsoporgprofile&fbclid=IwAR0Nm76SttZPEE-jP67pUkRjE8CANRfuOXL3RzphmCA0My4n71d0QMB6U9M