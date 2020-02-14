A Valentines Play Date

Join us for a SWEET Celebration on Valentine's Day!
Grab a friend or two for a play date at the museum on Friday, February 14, 11:00 AM to 1:30 PM
Fun Day Activities
10 AM - 4 PM
❤️ Make your sweetie a valentine message, picture, or card in the A.R.T. Studio. Fun, new materials added to the A.R.T. Studio for this very special day!
FREE with museum admission!
❤️ Play Valentine BINGO and receive a special gift! Pick your BINGO card up at the front desk when you arrive!
FREE with museum admission!
11 AM & 1 PM
❤️ Visit with Cupid for a photo opp!
❤️ Snuggle up for a special story at the Curtain Call Theater (Storytimes at 11 am and 1 pm)
FREE with museum admission!
Special Program: 12 pm - 1 pm
❤️ Make It! Shake It! Ice Cream! - make your own sweet treat with this fun science experiment!
Program Cost: Free for members, only $5/ person for non-members