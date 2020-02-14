A Valentines Play Date

Join us for a SWEET Celebration on Valentine's Day!

Grab a friend or two for a play date at the museum on Friday, February 14, 11:00 AM to 1:30 PM

Fun Day Activities

10 AM - 4 PM

❤️ Make your sweetie a valentine message, picture, or card in the A.R.T. Studio. Fun, new materials added to the A.R.T. Studio for this very special day!

FREE with museum admission!

❤️ Play Valentine BINGO and receive a special gift! Pick your BINGO card up at the front desk when you arrive!

FREE with museum admission!

11 AM & 1 PM

❤️ Visit with Cupid for a photo opp!

❤️ Snuggle up for a special story at the Curtain Call Theater (Storytimes at 11 am and 1 pm)

FREE with museum admission!

Special Program: 12 pm - 1 pm

❤️ Make It! Shake It! Ice Cream! - make your own sweet treat with this fun science experiment!

Program Cost: Free for members, only $5/ person for non-members