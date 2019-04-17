4/17 Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “The King and I”

to Google Calendar - 4/17 Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “The King and I” - 2019-04-17 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - 4/17 Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “The King and I” - 2019-04-17 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 4/17 Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “The King and I” - 2019-04-17 19:30:00 iCalendar - 4/17 Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “The King and I” - 2019-04-17 19:30:00

Performing Arts Center - Kent State Tuscarawas 330 University Dr. N.E., New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663

Set in 1860’s Bangkok, this musical tells the story of the unconventional and tempestuous relationship between the King of Siam and Anna Leonowens, a British schoolteacher whom the modernist King brings to Siam to teach his many wives and children. Kent State Tuscarawas Performing Arts Center, 330 University Drive NE, New Philadelphia. 7:30 p.m. $55 and up. kent.edu/tusc

Info

Performing Arts Center - Kent State Tuscarawas 330 University Dr. N.E., New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663 View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Concerts & Live Music, Events in The 330, Kids & Family, Theater & Dance, This & That
to Google Calendar - 4/17 Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “The King and I” - 2019-04-17 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - 4/17 Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “The King and I” - 2019-04-17 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 4/17 Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “The King and I” - 2019-04-17 19:30:00 iCalendar - 4/17 Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “The King and I” - 2019-04-17 19:30:00

Tags

restaurant &amp; bar guide

BOTC Vote Now

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
330Tix Button

Akron Life Calendar

Tuesday

April 9, 2019

Wednesday

April 10, 2019

Thursday

April 11, 2019

Friday

April 12, 2019

Saturday

April 13, 2019

Sunday

April 14, 2019

Monday

April 15, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours

Subscribe right rail