4/17 Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “The King and I”

Set in 1860’s Bangkok, this musical tells the story of the unconventional and tempestuous relationship between the King of Siam and Anna Leonowens, a British schoolteacher whom the modernist King brings to Siam to teach his many wives and children. Kent State Tuscarawas Performing Arts Center, 330 University Drive NE, New Philadelphia. 7:30 p.m. $55 and up. kent.edu/tusc