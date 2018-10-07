Victorian Spiritualism Tea

Hower House 60 Fir Hill, Akron, Ohio 44325

The Hower House tea committee has been hard at work to provide the most creative programming for this unique event. Tina and Melinda are inviting tarot readers and a psychic or two. Seating is limited. Registration is required. The University of Akron’s Hower House Museum, 60 Fir Hill, Akron. 2-4 p.m. $34. Call 330-972-6909 to make your prepaid reservation. howerhouse.org

Info
Hower House 60 Fir Hill, Akron, Ohio 44325 View Map
