Vintage Days at Stan Hywet

Stan Hywet Hall and Gardens 714 North Portage Path, Akron, Ohio

In the manor house, friends, business associates and staff members of the Seiberling family are eager to tell you about life in the 1920s on an American country estate. Enjoy a game of vintage base ball (historically accurate spelling) with the resident team, the Akron Black Stockings. All Vintage Days tours are self-guided. Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens, 714 N. Portage Path, Akron. Noon-4 p.m. $8-$19. stanhywet.org

