In the Manor House, friends, business associates and staff members of the Seiberling family are eager to tell you about life in the 1920s on an American country estate. Enjoy a game of vintage base ball (historically accurate spelling) with the resident team, the Akron Black Stockings. All Vintage Days tours are self-guided. Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens, 714 N. Portage Path, Akron. Noon-4 p.m. $8-$19. stanhywet.org
Vintage Days at Stan Hywet
Stan Hywet Hall and Gardens 714 North Portage Path, Akron, Ohio
