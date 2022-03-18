Vintage Market Days Northeast Ohio presents "Hello Spring"

to

Stark County Fairgrounds 305 Wertz Ave. N.W. Wertz Ave. N.W., Canton, Ohio

Mark your calendars and join us for three days of the very best vintage vendors from the Northeast Ohio area and beyond. VMD™ is an upscale vintage and vintage-inspired market featuring original art, antiques, home decor, clothing, handmade treasures, jewelry, outdoor furnishings, consumable yummies, seasonal plantings, live music and much more! Join us for the truly unique experience of Vintage Market Days of Northeast Ohio, you won't want to miss this one-of-a-kind shopping experience!

