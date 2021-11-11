Violinist and director Alan Choo traces composers who influenced Bach, including Biber, Pachelbel and Weiss. Singers present selections from Bach’s “Tilge” for this program by Apollo’s Fire, Cleveland’s baroque orchestra. First United Methodist Church Akron, 263 E. Mill St., Akron. 7:30 p.m. $10-$70. apollosfire.org
Violin Fantasy: Tracing the Path from Biber to Bach
First United Methodist Church 263 E. Mill Street, Akron, Ohio 44308
First United Methodist Church 263 E. Mill Street, Akron, Ohio 44308
Concerts & Live Music
Wednesday
-
Theater & Dance“Love in Reserve”
-
Thursday
-
Kids & FamilyWellness Through Art: Watercolor Washes
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicViolin Fantasy: Tracing the Path from Biber to Bach
Friday
-
Events in The 330Gnome Sip and Paint
-
-
Charity & Fundraisers Events in The 330 Food & DrinkTacos & Trivia
-
-
Charity & Fundraisers Events in The 330 Food & DrinkTacos & Trivia
-
Don't miss out on the next great events.
Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter: