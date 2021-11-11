Violin Fantasy: Tracing the Path from Biber to Bach

First United Methodist Church 263 E. Mill Street, Akron, Ohio 44308

Violinist and director Alan Choo traces composers who influenced Bach, including Biber, Pachelbel and Weiss. Singers present selections from Bach’s “Tilge” for this program by Apollo’s Fire, Cleveland’s baroque orchestra. First United Methodist Church Akron, 263 E. Mill St., Akron. 7:30 p.m. $10-$70. apollosfire.org

Info

First United Methodist Church 263 E. Mill Street, Akron, Ohio 44308
Concerts & Live Music
Google Calendar - Violin Fantasy: Tracing the Path from Biber to Bach - 2021-11-11 19:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Violin Fantasy: Tracing the Path from Biber to Bach - 2021-11-11 19:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Violin Fantasy: Tracing the Path from Biber to Bach - 2021-11-11 19:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Violin Fantasy: Tracing the Path from Biber to Bach - 2021-11-11 19:30:00 ical

Tags

tix

restaurant guide right rail

Homes Summer 21

Calendar of events

Wednesday

November 10, 2021

Thursday

November 11, 2021

Friday

November 12, 2021

Search Events Submit Yours

Don't miss out on the next great events.

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required