Virtual 19th Annual Halloween Run for Justice: Next Generation Edition

Downtown Akron Akron, Ohio

Registration is now open for everyone’s favorite fall event. The Cleveland Metropolitan Bar Foundation’s 19th Annual Halloween Run for Justice: Next Generation Edition might look a little different this year, but we won’t let that stop us from raising critical funds for the next generation of lawyers and bar leaders.

In addition to being totally virtual this year, we have an Olympic variety of activities to choose from! Run, walk, cycle, swim, kayak or paddleboard to join in on the fun. You can even show your support by completing a game of golf or a yoga session. Take the entire month of October to complete as many of these fun activities as you wish! Decide to participate solo or with a team of friends or family (6 feet apart of course)!

Your participation in the Halloween Run for Justice helps to fund impactful programs that deliver law-related education, mentoring, hands on educational experiences and access to resources to help Cleveland’s next generation succeed in high school, college, law school and beyond.

All participants will be sent a long-sleeved tshirt, medal, and an invitation to our Saturday Night Virtual Halloween Party on October 31 where we will celebrate our achievements during a fun and festive virtual party! We promise costumes, competition and candy (bring your own)!

Visit CleMetroBar.org/HalloweenRun for more information or to register.

Charity & Fundraisers, Health & Wellness, Outdoor Activities
216-696-3525
please enable javascript to view
