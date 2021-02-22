Virtual Book Club: "Mrs. Grant & Madame Jule"

We will discuss a new book each quarter. The first two are works of historical fiction, while the last two are biographies of former first ladies. The virtual meetings will not be recorded.

February 22, 6-7 pm EST: Mrs. Grant and Madame Jule by Jennifer Chiaverini

The New York Times bestselling author of Mrs. Lincoln’s Dressmaker and Mrs. Lincoln’s Rival imagines the inner life of Julia Grant, beloved as a Civil War general’s wife and the First Lady, yet who grappled with a profound and complex relationship with the slave who was her namesake—until she forged a proud identity of her own.