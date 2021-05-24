Virtual Book Club: "White Houses"

to

National First Ladies' Library / First Ladies National Historic Site 205 Market Avenue , South, Canton, Ohio 44702

Are you looking for a good book and thought-provoking conversation? RSVP now to join other readers for a virtual book club meeting.

Lorena Hickok meets Eleanor Roosevelt in 1932 while reporting on Franklin Roosevelt’s first presidential campaign. Having grown up worse than poor in South Dakota and reinvented herself as the most prominent woman reporter in America, “Hick,” as she’s known to her friends and admirers, is not quite instantly charmed by the idealistic, patrician Eleanor. But then, as her connection with the future first lady deepens into intimacy, what begins as a powerful passion matures into a lasting love, and a life that Hick never expected to have.

Info

National First Ladies' Library / First Ladies National Historic Site 205 Market Avenue , South, Canton, Ohio 44702
Talks & Readings
3307173753
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Virtual Book Club: "White Houses" - 2021-05-24 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Virtual Book Club: "White Houses" - 2021-05-24 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Virtual Book Club: "White Houses" - 2021-05-24 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Virtual Book Club: "White Houses" - 2021-05-24 18:00:00 ical
330Homes Spring 2020

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required

Calendar of events

Friday

April 9, 2021

Saturday

April 10, 2021

Sunday

April 11, 2021

Search Events Submit Yours

330Tix Button

restaurant guide right rail