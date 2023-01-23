VIRTUAL: An Evening with Biologist Danielle Clode, Author of Koala: A Natural History and an Uncertain Future

Delve into the extraordinary world of koalas with the Hudson Library & Historical Society in a live, virtual streaming event on Monday, January 23 at 7 p.m. with Australian biologist, Danielle Clode, who will discuss her new book, Koala: A Natural History and an Uncertain Future. Sharing the latest scientific insights and myth-busting facts, Koala takes readers up into the trees to reveal the truth about this extraordinary animal and what must be done to ensure its survival.

Despite their iconic status and celebrity, koalas remain something of a mystery. Clode delves into the world of koalas to discover what’s behind the sweet face on thousands of postcards. From their megafaunal ancestors and the effects of colonization to the devastating Australian bushfires of 2019–2020, Clode tells the story of koalas and explores their complex relationship with humans. Sharing the latest scientific insights and myth-busting facts, Koala takes readers up into the trees to reveal the truth about this extraordinary animal and what must be done to ensure its survival.

Danielle Clode is a biologist and natural history author. Her books include Killers in Eden, which was made into an award-winning documentary; Voyage to the South Seas, which won the Victorian Premier’s Literary Award for Non-fiction; and The Wasp and the Orchid, which was shortlisted for National Biography Award.

Registration for this program is required and a valid email address is required at the time of registration. Participants will receive an email invitation to attend the program, hosted on Zoom, a day before the program begins.

If you have any questions, please email askus@hudson.lib.oh.us or call (330) 653-6658 x1010.