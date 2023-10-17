VIRTUAL: An Evening with Harvard Astrophysicist Avi Loeb, Author of Interstellar: The Search for Extraterrestrial Life and the Future of Our Stars

Join the Hudson Library & Historical Society on Tuesday, October 17 at 7 p.m. for a virtual author event with Professor Avi Loeb, who will discuss his latest book Interstellar. Loeb, the longest serving Chair of Harvard’s Astronomy Department, explains why becoming an interstellar species is imperative for humanity’s survival and detailing a game plan for how we can settle among the stars.

Loeb provides a thrilling, front-row view of the monumental progress in science and technology currently preparing us for contact with extraterrestrial civilizations. Interstellar provides a realistic and practical blueprint for how such an interaction might occur, resetting our cultural understanding and expectation of what it means to identify an extraterrestrial object. Combining cutting edge science, physics, and philosophy, Interstellar revolutionizes the approach to our search for extraterrestrial life and our preparation for its discovery. In this eye-opening, necessary look at our future, Loeb artfully and expertly raises some of the most important questions facing us as humans, proving that scientific curiosity is the key to our survival.

Abraham (Avi) Loeb is the Frank B. Baird, Jr., Professor of Science at Harvard University, the longest-serving chair of Harvard’s Department of Astronomy, the founding director of Harvard’s Black Hole Initiative, and the current director of the Institute for Theory and Computation (ITC) within the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics. He also heads the Galileo Project, chairs the Advisory Committee for the Breakthrough Starshot Initiative, and is former chair of the Board on Physics and Astronomy of the National Academies. Author of eight books and more than a thousand scientific papers, Loeb is an elected fellow of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences, the American Physical Society, and the International Academy of Astronautics. In 2012, Time selected Loeb as one of the twenty-five most influential people in space.

Registration for this program is required and a valid email address is required at the time of registration. Participants will receive an email invitation a day before the program begins.