VIRTUAL: An Evening with Iconic Actor and Activist Geena Davis, Author of Dying of Politeness: A Memoir

On Wednesday, January 18 at 7 p.m. the Hudson Library & Historical Society will host a live virtual streaming event with two-time Academy Award winner, Geena Davis, who will discuss her new book, Dying of Politeness: A Memoir. Hailed by Kirkus Reviews as, “an engaging literary debut” and an “entertaining and ebullient memoir,” Davis gives readers a behind-the-scenes look at her acting career, as well as her journey to become an advocate for gender equality and opportunity, both on and off screen. This event is supported by the Libby Walker Women’s Studies Lecture Series.

At three years old, Geena Davis announced she was going to be in the movies. Now, with a slew of memorable roles under her belt, such as Thelma in Thelma & Louise, Dottie Hinson in A League of Their Own, and Mackenzie Allen in the TV series Commander in Chief, she has certainly surpassed her childhood dream. Davis details the surprising tale of her “journey to badassery”—from her epically polite childhood to roles that loaned her the strength to become a powerhouse on screen, ultimately leading her to help steer the way to gender parity in Hollywood. Dying of Politeness is a touching account of one woman’s journey to fight for herself, and ultimately fight for women all around the globe.

Geena Davis is one of Hollywood’s most respected actors, having appeared in several roles that became cultural landmarks. She is also recognized for her tireless advocacy of women and girls, as Founder and Chair of the Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media, which engages film and television creators to dramatically increase the percentage of female characters — and reduce gender stereotyping — in media made for children 11 and under.

Registration for this program is required and a valid email address is required at the time of registration. Participants will receive an email invitation to attend the program, hosted on Zoom, a day before the program begins.

If you have any questions, please email askus@hudson.lib.oh.us or call (330) 653-6658 x1010.