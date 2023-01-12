VIRTUAL: An Evening with Journalist Nathan Vardi, Author of For Blood and Money

Join the Hudson Library & Historical Society on Thursday, January 12 at 7 p.m. for a live, virtual streaming event with journalist Nathan Vardi, who will discuss his new book, For Blood and Money: Billionaires, Biotech, and the Quest for a Blockbuster Drug. For Blood and Money details the little-known story of how the invention of two of the biggest cancer drugs in history became (for their backers) two of the greatest Wall Street bets of all time.

In this epic saga of money and science, For Blood and Money follows a small team at a biotech start-up in California, who found a rare molecule, known as a BTK inhibitor, that seemed to work on a vicious type of leukemia. When patients start rising from their hospice beds, the team knows they’re onto something big. But, when the team is denied their share of the profits from the creation of the cancer-fighting drug, what follows is a story of genius, pathos, and drama, as the team attempt to navigate a world of corporate intrigue and ambiguous morality. For Blood and Money illustrates why it’s so hard to bring new drugs to market, explains why they are so expensive, and examines how profit-driven venture capitalists are shaping the future of medicine.

Nathan Vardi is a managing editor at MarketWatch and former senior editor at Forbes. He writes about big money investors, hedge funds, private equity firms, and the intersection of Wall Street and biopharma.

Registration for this program is required and a valid email address is required at the time of registration. Participants will receive an email invitation to attend the program, hosted on Zoom, a day before the program begins.

If you have any questions, please email askus@hudson.lib.oh.us or call (330) 653-6658 x1010.