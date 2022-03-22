Virtual - An Evening with New York Times Bestselling Author Harlan Coben, Author of The Match

On Tuesday, March 22 at 7 p.m. the Hudson Library & Historical Society will host a live virtual streaming event with New York Times bestselling author Harlan Coben, who will discuss his newest thriller, The Match, the second installment in his Wilde Series. The Associated Press opines, "The crafty Coben knows how to weave a compelling story with intriguing characters, and Wilde is one of his best." Coben will be in conversation with New York Times bestselling author D.M. Pulley.

Found as a young boy living feral, with no memory of his past, Wilde finally connects with his father and a second cousin via an online ancestry database. His father has no answers for him and the cousin disappears as quickly as he resurfaced. Was his cousin the victim of a conspiracy as cunning as it is complex? How does it all connect to the man once known as The Stranger, a treacherous fugitive with a growing following whose mission and methods have only turned more dangerous with time?

Coben is a #1 New York Times bestselling author and one of the world's leading storytellers. His suspense novels are published in forty-five languages and have been number one bestsellers in more than a dozen countries, with seventy-five million books in print worldwide. His Myron Bolitar series has earned the Edgar, Shamus, and Anthony Awards, and many of his books have been developed into Netflix series.

Crime fiction author Pulley, whose debut novel, The Dead Key, won the 2014 Amazon Breakthrough Novel Award, has sold over a half a million books worldwide. Her work has been translated into eight different languages.

Copies of The Match will be available for purchase courtesy of the Learned Owl Book Shop. Registration for this program is required and a valid email address is required at time of registration. Participants will receive an email invitation to attend the program, hosted on Zoom, a day before the program begins.