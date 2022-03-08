Virtual - An Evening with New York Times Bestselling Author Margaret Atwood

On Tuesday, March 8 at 7 p.m. the Hudson Library & Historical Society will host a live virtual streaming event with New York Times bestselling author Margaret Atwood, perhaps most famous for her 1985 classic, The Handmaid’s Tale. She will be in conversation with Elizabeth Wagoner, Assistant Professor of English at Kent State University.

Atwood is the author of more than fifty books of fiction, poetry and critical essays. Her novels include Cat's Eye, The Robber Bride, Alias Grace, The Blind Assassin, and the MaddAddam Trilogy. Her 1985 classic, The Handmaid's Tale, returned to the bestseller charts in 2017 when the Handmaids became a symbol of resistance against the disempowerment of women, and with the 2017 release of the award-winning TV series. Her sequel, The Testaments, published in 2019, was an instant international bestseller and won the Booker Prize.

Copies of her newest book Burning Questions as well as The Handmaid’s Tale and Dearly: New Poems will be available for purchase courtesy of the Learned Owl Book Shop. Registration for this program is required and a valid email address is required at time of registration. Participants will receive an email invitation to attend the program, hosted on Zoom, a day before the program begins.