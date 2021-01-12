Virtual Film Discussion: "Forward Motion"

Screen "Forward Motion" at home with Stark Library’s Hoopla and join us on January 12 for an interactive discussion on Zoom.

Experience the powerful story of former First Lady of the United States and follow Michelle Obama's journey from the working-class South Side of Chicago to the White House. She is a modern American icon who shares her inspiring message of promoting education, advocating for children, and supporting military families. Mrs. Obama continues to demonstrate compassion, vitality, and optimism of unifying people from all walks and is in constant Forward Motion.

This event is presented in partnership with Stark Library.