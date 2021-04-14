Virtual Film Discussion: "I Know A Woman Like That"

National First Ladies' Library / First Ladies National Historic Site 205 Market Avenue , South, Canton, Ohio 44702

Screen "I Know A Woman Like That" at home with Stark Library’s Hoopla during the month of April and join us for a discussion of the film.

About this Event

I Know a Woman Like That brings to its audience interviews with 17 exceptional and vigorous women who share an extraordinary attitude about how to live the upper decades of one's life. Each of them exercises an unexpected passion for their unique individual choices at a time when society expects them to disappear. These women were carving out unique paths before the social revolution had a name.

