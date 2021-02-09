Virtual Film Discussion: "She Makes Comics"

Screen She Makes Comics at home anytime throughout the month with Stark Library's Hoopla and join us for an interactive discussion on Zoom with Cleveland-based comic book artist and illustrator Sequoia Bostick.

She Makes Comics traces the fascinating history of women int he comics industry. Despite popular assumptions about the comics world, women have been writing, drawing, and reading comics since the medium's beginnings in the late nineteenth century. And today, there are scores of women involved in comics and its vibrant fan culture.

This event is presented in partnership with Stark Library.