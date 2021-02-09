Virtual Film Discussion: "She Makes Comics"

to

National First Ladies' Library / First Ladies National Historic Site 205 Market Avenue , South, Canton, Ohio 44702

Screen She Makes Comics at home anytime throughout the month with Stark Library's Hoopla and join us for an interactive discussion on Zoom with Cleveland-based comic book artist and illustrator Sequoia Bostick.

She Makes Comics traces the fascinating history of women int he comics industry. Despite popular assumptions about the comics world, women have been writing, drawing, and reading comics since the medium's beginnings in the late nineteenth century. And today, there are scores of women involved in comics and its vibrant fan culture.

This event is presented in partnership with Stark Library.

Info

National First Ladies' Library / First Ladies National Historic Site 205 Market Avenue , South, Canton, Ohio 44702
Film, Talks & Readings
3304520876
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Virtual Film Discussion: "She Makes Comics" - 2021-02-09 12:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Virtual Film Discussion: "She Makes Comics" - 2021-02-09 12:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Virtual Film Discussion: "She Makes Comics" - 2021-02-09 12:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Virtual Film Discussion: "She Makes Comics" - 2021-02-09 12:00:00 ical
330Homes Fall 2020

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required

Calendar of events

Thursday

January 14, 2021

Friday

January 15, 2021

Saturday

January 16, 2021

Search Events Submit Yours

330Tix Button

restaurant guide right rail