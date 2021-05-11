Virtual Film Discussion: "She's Beautiful When She's Angry"

National First Ladies' Library / First Ladies National Historic Site 205 Market Avenue , South, Canton, Ohio 44702

Screen SHE’S BEAUTIFUL WHEN SHE’S ANGRY at home during the month of May and join us for a virtual discussion of the film.

SHE’S BEAUTIFUL WHEN SHE’S ANGRY resurrects the buried history of the outrageous, often brilliant women who founded the modern women’s movement from 1966 to 1971. SHE’S BEAUTIFUL takes us from the founding of NOW, with ladies in hats and gloves, to the emergence of more radical factions of women’s liberation; from intellectuals like Kate Millett to the street theatrics of W.I.T.C.H. (Women’s International Conspiracy from Hell!). Artfully combining dramatizations, performance and archival imagery, the film recounts the stories of women who fought for their own equality, and in the process created a world-wide revolution.

