Virtual Film Discussion: "This Changes Everything"

Register for a film hand-curated by the National First Ladies’ Library from the Stark Public Library collection to screen in the comfort of your own home. Then join us for a conversation inspired by the film with a group of pertinent locals.

Told first-hand by some of Hollywood's leading voices behind and in front of the camera, THIS CHANGES EVERYTHING is a feature-length documentary that uncover what is beneath one of the most confounding dilemmas in the entertainment industry -- the under-representation and misrepresentation of women. It takes an incisive look at the history, empirical evidence, and systemic forces that foster gender discrimination and thus reinforce disparity in our culture. Most importantly, the film seeks pathways and solutions from within and outside the industry, and around the world.

Bechdel Fest founder and high school English teacher, Brit Charek is an advocate for all-things Akron, gender equality, thoughtful writing and shopping local. The Bechdel Film Fest features high quality curated films that pass the “Bechdel Test,” which brings attention to gender inequality in film and fiction.

This event is presented in partnership with Stark Library.