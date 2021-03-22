Virtual First Ladies Night: Calligraphy at the White House

Join us for a virtual First Ladies Night program to meet a former White House calligrapher, hear behind the scenes stories, and get a virtual demonstration.

Pat Blair served as the Chief Calligrapher at the White House for over 12 years. She directed the production of invitation and menu design for all official and social presidential events, calligraphy of placecards, invitations and menus, certificate and resolution design as well as production of programs and tour books. She also served as the President of the Washington Calligrapher’s Guild in Washington, DC., chaired the Graceful Envelope Contest sponsored by the US Postal Service, and served as co-director for the International Lettering Conference. Her work has been published in the Calligrapher’s Engagement Calendar, Letter Arts Review, Top 100 New York Calligraphers, Grolier Club Calligraphy Revival, and Martha Stewart Weddings, among others.

Grab a pen and paper and join the National First Ladies’ Library for a First Ladies’ Night you won’t forget.