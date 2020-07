Looking for a night with friends? We’ve got you covered! Join in on a virtual trivia night hosted by museum staff. Participants can play individually or team up to answer trivia questions about Akron, art, and more! Participants must have access to Zoom. It is recommended, though not necessary, to also have access to an additional computer or smartphone.

Free for members, $5 per household registration. For ease of use, we ask that each participating household register individually.