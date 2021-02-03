Virtual Legacy Lecture: The McKinley Wedding

to

National First Ladies' Library / First Ladies National Historic Site 205 Market Avenue , South, Canton, Ohio 44702

NFLL’s Director of Collections and Research, Michelle Gullion, will talk about the wedding ceremony, the wedding party, the Saxton’s Canton connections and the rise of William McKinley in Canton. Participants will learn about Victorian wedding traditions for one of its most prominent citizens, Ida Saxton. Details will also be shared about the wedding celebration in June 2021.

In collaboration with Christ Presbyterian Church (CPC), National First Ladies’ Library (NFLL) is hosting a marriage ceremony at Christ Presbyterian Church on Friday, June 4, 2021. The event is collaboration between the National First Ladies’ Library and Christ Presbyterian Church as part of the NFLL Museum's exhibit and the restoration of Christ Presbyterian’s Church. Learn about the event during the Legacy Lecture. More details will be released at a later date.

Info

National First Ladies' Library / First Ladies National Historic Site 205 Market Avenue , South, Canton, Ohio 44702
Talks & Readings
3304520876
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Virtual Legacy Lecture: The McKinley Wedding - 2021-02-03 12:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Virtual Legacy Lecture: The McKinley Wedding - 2021-02-03 12:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Virtual Legacy Lecture: The McKinley Wedding - 2021-02-03 12:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Virtual Legacy Lecture: The McKinley Wedding - 2021-02-03 12:00:00 ical
330Homes Fall 2020

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required

Calendar of events

Thursday

January 14, 2021

Friday

January 15, 2021

Saturday

January 16, 2021

Search Events Submit Yours

330Tix Button

restaurant guide right rail