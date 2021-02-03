Virtual Legacy Lecture: The McKinley Wedding

NFLL’s Director of Collections and Research, Michelle Gullion, will talk about the wedding ceremony, the wedding party, the Saxton’s Canton connections and the rise of William McKinley in Canton. Participants will learn about Victorian wedding traditions for one of its most prominent citizens, Ida Saxton. Details will also be shared about the wedding celebration in June 2021.

In collaboration with Christ Presbyterian Church (CPC), National First Ladies’ Library (NFLL) is hosting a marriage ceremony at Christ Presbyterian Church on Friday, June 4, 2021. The event is collaboration between the National First Ladies’ Library and Christ Presbyterian Church as part of the NFLL Museum's exhibit and the restoration of Christ Presbyterian’s Church. Learn about the event during the Legacy Lecture. More details will be released at a later date.